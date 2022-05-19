Q&A with Makenna Lovelette
Enosburg softball player Makenna Lovelette led the Hornets on both offense and defense in last week's 13-2 win over the Rice Green Knights.
What has stood out to you most about your pitching outings this year, and how have you grown since last season? This year I've tried to focus on staying around the plate but spotting around the edges and getting ground balls and strikeouts from it. I also spent a lot of my time this winter with Venom, my summer team, working on my change-up and speed. Last year I was definitely less confident, and knowing that I could be a big part of the team this year helped me gain confidence and work on everything.
What about this team's work ethic and attitude sets it up for success? Our team has been pretty close with each other, with only a couple new players. We're all very supportive of each other, try to lift each other up, and be proud of each other’s successes. We work hard to get better in every way we can, every practice, and it shows in the way we play. As well as having great coaches, Randy Wells, Shawna Lovelette and Brad Lovelette, who have helped us gain confidence in ourselves and each other.
What are you looking forward to as playoffs approach? As playoffs approach, I'm looking forward to seeing how we battle; we will face teams that we might struggle with, but I 'm excited to see how we overcome it with our physical and mental abilities. We've grown so much since the beginning of the season we have become better; we are good at taking mistakes from every game and making them lessons to improve on.
Enosburg softball coach Randy Wells: Kenna has been a solid contributor on our team ever since coming up from JV mid-season in 2021 as a freshman. In this week's game against Rice, she threw a complete game five hitter with 0 earned runs and one walk. While having a dominant game in the circle, she went 3 for 3, scoring two runs with 4 RBI and a home run at the plate.
I've noticed through the years when a player is pitching, their offense could suffer due to the stresses/concentration in the circle. Kenna has the ability to compartmentalize within a game, so neither offense nor her pitching is affected by the other.
Kenna is a pleasure to coach because of her team-first attitude. It will be enjoyable to see her growth over the next 2.5 seasons.
