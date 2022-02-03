Q&A with Maddie Montagne
BFA-St. Albans Comet hockey player Maddie Montagne scored two goals against combined Burlington/Colchester, had an assist on Sophie Zemianek’s goal against Hanover, and scored the game-winning goal against Plattsburgh.
What will you remember about last week’s games? The games against Plattsburgh and Hanover were very tough, but one thing that will stick with me is how I played the biggest, being the smallest player on the team.
How has this team come together, and what do you enjoy about the team? In practices and team bonding leading up to our recent games, we’ve learned to be more positive and supportive; if we all keep a good attitude and have lots of energy, our team will get stronger mentally and physically resulting in a championship.
What Comet tradition will you remember ten years from now? One Comet tradition I’ll still remember 10 years from now would definitely be the impact we had on our SASA community. I started out practicing with one group when they were in their first year playing. Now it's been around four or five years, and I’ve made some of the best relationships with that group of girls. They have shown their support for me since the beginning, and when they see me succeeding in hockey it makes them really proud and to me that means more than anything. I want to thank the SASA 10U girls group for all their love and support!
Comet hockey coach Luke Cioffi
Maddie’s a person with a huge heart and drive to do her best. Her hard work allowed her to contribute on the scoresheet this past week, but Maddie is always making our team better on and off the ice. Maddie has been skating well and has been in the right spots offensively and defensively. She’s been working hard to be better in every zone on the ice.
Maddie has found a way to overcome challenges to become a consistent contributor for the Comets. Her positive attitude has been on display for us as well as with the SASA teams. She makes the future Comets feel like they are on top of the world and provide many incentives to want to play hockey. Whether she is giving a tour of the Comet locker room or helping a young skater on the ice she brings positive energy to our hockey family!
