ST. ALBANS — The Comets earned a 44-26 point win over U32 on Friday, March 5. While the final score tells the story of a game easily won, there’s a little more to the story.
Comets get a slow start: We got a slow start in the beginning, and we got down, and I knew I needed to step up. I didn’t do it on my own. On my three pointers, Caitlyn (Dasaro) passed to me, and she could have taken those shots herself,” said Moore.
Moore left the second quarter with 9 points, including scoring back-to-back threes. The Comets left for halftime with a 22-9 lead.
What the coach saw: “Mack was a catalyst to having a 14-point lead at half, and her energy enabled us to shake off a tough start. The bench went nuts cheering for her when it was happening,” said Comet coach Paul LaFountain.
Moore recalled the Comets’ halftime conversation: “We talked at halftime about how we needed to work together as a team. We knew we needed to pick up our energy, and we did,” said Moore.
“It can be hard when the game isn’t going the way we want. This is the second year I’ve played with this group; some of us have played together since the fifth grade. We’ve learned that when one person gets energy, it snowballs, and others pick it up. That energy can come from one event, like a charge, and everyone builds off it.”
Playing in the Covid season: “It’s been really different, especially without our fans. Not having that energy takes a toll on us, and not having my parents here is hard. I like looking into the crowd and seeing them. I know they are watching me on the screen, but it’s not the same.
“Before we found out we’d have games, we practiced and put in so much work, not knowing we would have a season. We play every game like it’s our last, and that’s the reality of how things are right now.”
Have you enjoyed playing with your sister Cadence for the past two years? “It’s fun to play with her. I always know she’ll have my back and be there to support me.”
What’s it like being a senior? “I have the underclassmen and JV girls looking up to me. I need to set a good example. We talk about how we need to hold ourselves to a high standard and play our best.”
Is there anyone you’d like to thank? “I want to thank my family for always pushing me to be the best I can in sports, in school, and on and off the court. I’m thankful for the opportunity to play AAU, travel, go to tournaments. I spent so much time with my teammates,” said Moore.
“I want to thank my coaches and teammates past and present. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am or who I am today.”
