Q&A with Lydia Hodgeman
Lydia Hodgeman of BFA St. Albans earned a win at the Dec. 29 Nordic race in Woodstock and led the BFA St. Albans girls in the season’s most difficult event, the Tour de Chittenden on Jan. 8-10, with a 9th place finish.
What about Nordic racing do you really enjoy and why? I enjoy the structure of ski training and pushing myself to do the best that I can every day. I also enjoy the friendly yet competitive culture of Nordic racing that allows teammates and competitors to push each other in a constructive way. The mental and physical challenges of skiing are rewarding to me.
What do you like about the the Tour de Chittenden, and what makes it more difficult than other races? The Tour is one of the biggest and most exciting events of the year as it involves a skate sprint race, a distance classic race, and a climb to the top of Cochran's ski area with the combined time of the three races determining your overall placement. The best teams from the state race in the Tour, so it’s a good indicator of what competition will look like at states in February. Most skiers are stronger in one discipline over another, and some prefer sprints while others prefer distance, so the combination of techniques and distances throughout the Tour makes it more challenging as it highlights each skier's strongest and weakest points. The race is modeled after the World Cup Tour de Ski, and what I like most about this race is the pursuit start; you start the next race in the position you finished the previous race in. This year, for the first time, the varsity girls and boys start lists were mixed for the classic 6k at the Range, so girls and boys who finished the Colchester sprint in similar times started together.
What qualities do you enjoy about this year's BFA St. Albans Nordic team, and what will you remember about this season so far? Last year, the Tour de Chittenden and a few other races were canceled due to COVID, and our states races, which normally span two days, were shortened from 5k to two sprint races in one day, with our girls and boys racing on different days. This year, it has been great to have the opportunity to race in the Tour for my senior year, and I'm looking forward to having both the girls and the boys teams together at states. This year is particularly exciting for our boy's varsity team as they are poised to do very well at states.
Lydia’s thank yous: I'd like to thank Scott Magan, Mike Mashtare, and Perry Bland for their commitment to coaching, waxing and grooming for our team to make sure we have all the opportunities and resources we need to be successful in ski racing. I'd also like to thank Tyler Mangan for all the work he’s doing to build Nordic skiing in the community, as well as all the time he spends maintaining the ski trails for the team.
Coach Scott Magnan:
Lydia has been the most dedicated skier on our team for multiple years. She strives for perfection in every outing on ski's and uses each workout as a tool for improvement in the next outing. The one thing I have enjoyed the most in watching Lydia the past season or two is her joy in being on skis when the pressure is off; she has found a love of the outdoors, captured the feeling of freeness you can get gliding around a field or forest covered in snow and made it her playground for a road to success and health. When the pressure is on, the intensity picks up. At Woodstock, it was brought up a notch as was her confidence in the race, and no one on course could match it. The tour was a big race, probably the most competitive race on the high school circuit, because it combines the best of D1 and D2, which are often quite balanced in high end talent. Through the tour we saw unrelenting perseverance. In the sprint she took charge leading a very talented competitor from the start, which was tactically questionable, but was a display of confidence that could benefit her long term. We’re still working with her to find some magic in her classic skiing, and I think that stands out as her biggest short term goal, and one that will be driving her for the remainder of the year. In the hill climb Lydia charged up the hill with the very talented front runners once again, in what is arguably the most grueling one day event in high school sports.
