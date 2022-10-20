Luca Chayer scored on three penalty kicks to lift the BFA-Fairfax Bullets boys' soccer team over Twinfield on homecoming weekend.
Q&A with Luca Chayer
What three things do you enjoy most about playing soccer? The three things I enjoy most about playing soccer are competing, playing with my friends, and being outside.
What have you done to help hone your skills on the penalty shot? I have modeled my penalty shots off the pros like Mo Salah and Robert Lewandowski.
How does this team work together to be successful and lift each other up? Our team works together to be successful by remaining calm and composed when things aren't going our way and by trusting ourselves.
BFA-Fairfax soccer coach Jake Hubbard: Luca has been with me since I started coaching, and he got time on varsity his freshman year. It's cool to see him grow and contribute as the years go on. He's now one of our captains and a great leader. He's passionate about the game and knows it well, and he makes others around him better. Luca is 100 percent on penalty kicks this year, and no matter the situation, he has ice in his veins. That's been a huge benefit for us. In the game against Twinfield, he had a hat trick on PKs. We left that game 8-5, and they were 7-4, so it was a big game for us.
