Richford senior track and field athlete Luc Viens brought home D4 banners, Discus: 120' 9.25" school record and shot put: 40.7' Viens also competed in javelin, throwing 134" and finishing second.
Q&A with Luc Viens
What will you remember most about States? Watching the 4x100 boys' relay team win was so exciting. I'll also remember the discus; I got first, and Nick Joyal got second. We weren't ranked that high, but we had a good performance. It was Nick's first year, and I knew he could do really well. It was nice to see him prove that, and to see us finish first and second in the state.
What has helped you reach your goals? My success last season getting fourth in javelin pushed me to work hard all winter. After soccer, I worked out to increase my strength. After the first couple of meets this spring, I was ranked really high, and that helped me work harder. Coach Flint pushes us every day, gives us inspirational speeches every week, and the team--we had a driven team this year. Nick and I threw, even after practice.
What have you enjoyed about running for Richford high school? The biggest thing for me was running for Richard Flint. We have a good bond, and I've done a couple projects with him. We helped him with the school's chicken coop project and with Franklin County Field Days last summer. He's a great coach. After the state meet, he was so excited for us when we did well, and that makes us want to do even better.
Richford track and field coach Richard Flint: Luc's been with us since his freshman year and looked up to Colby Coons. I kept telling him he'd be a champion someday, and I don't know if he believed me. He's worked so hard, and to see him accomplish this last Friday brings tears to your eyes. He's a captain and one of those guys who will help you out any way you can, and I hate to see him graduate. I can't say enough about him. He's got all the gifts that will help him succeed in the future.
