Loghan Hughes had a stellar week, scoring 15 goals for the BFA St. Albans Comet lacrosse team and earning a third-place finish in the 3000m at the Burlington Invite.
How do you manage your time participating in two spring sports? “It comes down to flexibility from both coaches and Mr. Marlow. I’m so grateful that they’ve let me manage my own schedule. If the times line up, I’m willing to do both. It’s a lot of fun.”
Can you tell us about your 7-goal game against Essex? “A couple of the goals were eight-meter shots, which I took on my own, but I can’t score goals without everyone else transitioning and making space; we’re implementing some new plays, which should help get some creative goals in there.”
Can you tell us about your 8-goal game against St. Johnsbury? “Sophie (Zemianek) was the one who won us that game in the draws. We got back to fundamentals during practice, and the improvement was huge and came together in the second half.”
What strengths do you enjoy in this year’s lax team? “Our heart is really there; we go out after every ground ball, and we’ve been able to overcome adversity. After getting shut down for a week, we came back better than ever.”
What do you love about running? “I like to compete, and I like pushing myself as hard as I can; it feels good to be fast and to beat people.”
What do you love about lax? “I like getting on the field; t’s a sport I love and have been playing forever. It feel right to be out there.”
Do you enjoy playing for coach Mary Pipes and Michael Mashtare? “I love Mary! She always pushes me and is an advocate for her athletes in every situation. She loves the sport, and that rubs off on everyone around her. I’m so grateful that she’s let me run track
“Coach Mashtare’s love for the sport also rubs off, and he likes to push us. He’s super flexible with me and tells me what I need to be doing while leaving it up to me as well. I’m really excited and super grateful to both coaches for being so flexible and letting me explore what I want to do.”
What can you tell us about the track meet on Saturday? “It was my second track event I’ve ever raced in. It was fun to know I was six seconds off the BFA St. Albans’ women’s record in the 3000m. I know Rachel Huff personally, who holds the record, and she’s rooting for me. Records were made to be broken.”
