Loghan Hughes began running last year for the Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans cross country team; in her second season with the team, she's breaking course records and earning a name for herself in the Vermont and New England running community. Loghan's performance at the Randolph Invite was a prime example of the caliber of runner she is.
Q&A with Loghan Hughes
Has anything surprised you this racing season? “I was definitely surprised the first couple of races with the shape I was in. I think as the season has progressed though it’s been more of the standard.”
What’s stood out to you about the season? “The Essex Invitational stood out to me because I had no idea how fast I was going to run, so I just went out there and gave it my all. It turned out great, so I definitely remember just going in with no expectations.The Manchester Invite also stood out to me because it was my first time in an out-out-of-race and with so many teams. It was great to see how I stacked up against some girls from other states.”
What do you enjoy about your team? “The team has definitely made this season one to remember. Lauren Kate (Garceau) is always there to cheer me on or chat on easy runs. She is the first person I look for when I finish! The boys team is also super supportive since I do some of my workouts with them. They definitely push me to be faster.”
What are your goals for the rest of the season? “I will always have the goal of getting faster, and I think that with some bigger races coming up I should be able to see some more progress. I’d like to do well at states, and hopefully even progress to New England’s. I just keep training and pushing myself. I also am really trying to work on the little things like stretching, eating well, getting sleep, and doing some strength and injury prevention exercises.”
BFA St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare
"Loghan is a special athlete, and her natural talent alone sets her apart from most runners. Her fantastic work ethic pushes her in front of the rest of the field, few match her mental toughness, and her late surge to win at the Randolph Invitational showed that," said Mashtare.
"After leading for the entire race, her chief competitor passed her with just a few yards left in the race; Loghan quickly changed gears and sprinted by her rival to pass her just feet before the finish line."
What does Loghan bring to the team that enhances the team experience? "Loghan brings her winning attitude, and that's contagious and makes the team want to succeed. Her strong work ethic doesn’t go unnoticed by the team. I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to coach such an outstanding person and athlete."
Who are Loghan's competitors in Vermont? “Loghan’s only lost to one in-state rival so far this fall--Ava Thurston of Harwood. Loghan won their first two meetings, and Ava won the third meeting. They raced in separate divisions at the Manchester Invitational and ran identical times. In state, Loghan will contend for the Division 1 State Individual Championship and possibly be the fastest in the state. She and Ava won’t go head to head again until the Meet of Champions Nov. 6, at Hard'ack and New Englands Nov. 13, at Thetford."
Who are Loghan's New England competitors? "Loghan has lost to only three girls from out of state this fall. A girl from Phillips Academy at Manchester, who she was closing on at the finish line; if Loghan had another few yards, she would have caught her. She lost to two girls from the New England ranked team of New Milford, CT, at the Thetford Invitational this past Saturday. Her results put her among the favorites in New England."
