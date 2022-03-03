Q&A with Lilly Robtoy
Enosburg junior Lilly Robtoy helped propel her team to Barre in the D2 quarterfinal game against the Middlebury Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 26. Robtoy took control of the ball, helping to lead the Enosburg Hornets' defense, especially after her teammates got into foul trouble. Robtoy closed the game with 9 points and 12 rebounds in the Hornets' 44-35 win.
What stands out to you about your effort and the team's effort in the quarterfinal game? In playoffs, you know every game could be your last. You need to give 110 percent every minute you’re on the court. Against Middlebury, we came out strong on both ends of the court, but our shots stopped falling in the third, and we lost the big lead. I’m proud of our team for keeping the defensive intensity up and holding out until the end.
How much have you enjoyed having a student section and fans at games this year? This is my first year playing with a full gym. Last year with COVID, the games felt very different. There wasn’t as much excitement, and the games were very quiet. Knowing we have a whole crowd cheering for our team is amazing. The crowd brings energy into our games and keeps us going. It’s much easier to keep up the intensity on the court when we have our whole community cheering us on.
What makes this team successful and fun? I think our defense makes us most successful. Good defense wins games. Our defense forces a lot of turnovers and gives us good scoring opportunities. The team this year is amazing. We get along great, and it’s been a lot of fun being a part of this team.
Enosburg girls' basketball coach Gary Geddes: Lilly has had a solid year for us. She defends well, handles the ball well, rebounds well, and we can count on her to score 7-8 points a game. You know what you're going to get game in, game out. She’s played many different roles for us, but whatever is asked of her, you know you're going to get her best effort.
