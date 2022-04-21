Enosburg varsity softball player Lilly Robtoy kicked off the 2022 season with her first varsity game going 3-3 with a homerun, 3 runs, 4 RBI, 2 stolen bases. The home run was the first of her varsity career.
Q&A with Lilly Robtoy
What will you remember most about hitting your first varsity home run? I will never forget the sound of the ball hitting the roof of the shed behind the fence and running into home plate surrounded by my team cheering me on.
After a successful basketball season, do you feel you're coming into this season with even more confidence, and if so, how has that helped you prepare for the softball season mentally and physically? I gained some confidence towards the end of this basketball season and it’s carried onto the field. Walking into a game with a little confidence is a game changer. I know that I have to keep my head high after mistakes and forget about them during the game so I can keep a positive attitude for me and my team.
What do you enjoy about the game of softball and this team particularly? In softball you always have your team behind you to back you up. Every single girl on our team will be there for each other on and off the field.
Enosburg varsity softball coach Randy Wells: Lilly has been a catcher through out her earlier years so it was a pleasant surprise to see her solid gove in the infield. She took a high hopping hard hit ball deep in the hole at MVU scrimmage and threw out the runner by a step. At that time we knew we found our short stop. Lilly being an obvious quick study has really shown up with the bat this spring. Her first game in her rookie year she was 3 for 3, 4 rbi's, HR, 2 sb, and a walk. It will be fun watching her play over 3 full seasons.
