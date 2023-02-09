BFA-St. Albans’ senior captain, Liam Howrigan, has been an integral part of the Bobwhites’ success on the basketball court this winter, most recently in the 66-53 win over the Essex Hornets on Feb. 2, Howrigan leading the team’s offense with 16 points, while also making significant contributions on defense.
Q&A with Liam Howrigan
What three things did you think helped the team earn the win over Essex? We stayed together even when things got tough; the work we put in during the little break we had, where practices felt more focused and we held each other to an intense standard also helped. Finally, our mindset going into the game wasn't overconfident. Even though we’d beat them before, we knew we had to be locked in and win the game
What will you remember about the win over Essex? One thing I'll remember about the game is winning this award and the praise my teammates gave me when coach told us I’d won the award. It's awesome to know everyone on the team is proud of the achievements we get as individuals and just gives me more motivation to do well.
What have you done this season to elevate your game? I’ve focused on making sure that when the coaches tell me how I can improve my game, I do it. The work didn't just start at the beginning of this season. I've put a lot of work in during the off-season on every aspect of my game that I can and so have a lot of my teammates. The support we’ve gotten from the town also has definitely helped my game become better and better. It's awesome to see how many people show up to the games and watch us, some of them even without family on the team.
Bobwhite head coach Tristan Menard: Liam has been a consistent leader by example throughout this season for us. Oftentimes when the momentum in the game turns in our favor, Liam’s involved in some significant capacity. He probably had his most complete game of the season against Essex, tallying 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal. He ranks top three on the team in points, assists, and steals. He's always a pleasure to coach, and has shown a strong ability to take accountability as a player and a captain to help our team be the best it can be.
