Levi Webb led the Enosburg Hornets boys soccer team past Oxbow on Friday, Oct. 15, scoring three goals and tallying three assists, but hitting the 50-goal milestone on the third goal was the highlight of the day.
Levi Webb
What did the support of your teammates mean to you as you worked toward this milestone? "A lot of us have played together since middle school, and to have them by my side the whole way was unbelievable. They were reminding me every day how many goals I had scored."
How did the Enosburg coaches help you reach this goal? "I've known Coach Randy since I was in middle school. It's pretty good to have a coach that you know so well to be by your side the whole way through."
Do you have anyone else who's been impactful? "I want to thank my mom (Amber) for everything she's done to help me play the game, whether it's soccer on Sundays or summer soccer. And I'd like to thank my big brother (Dawson Perley); he was always right by my side--whether he made me shovel the snow off the lawn or rake the leaves, make a net out of a tarp, there was always something."
Enosburg Hornets coach Randy Swainbank:
What skills does Levi bring to the field that have helped him reach the 50-goal milestone? "I think it's just as impressive that he has 31 career assists to go with those goals, which shows how unselfish he is. I think what makes Levi a good attacking player is a combination of vision, technique, and a very high soccer IQ. It also doesn't hurt that he is a hockey player; he possesses a physical and mental toughness that goes along with successful hockey players."
You've coached Levi since he was a freshman; what's it like watching a player reach this milestone, and did you see this potential in Levi earlier in his high school career? "Levi has had the goal of reaching 50 since he was a freshman. He is the second player in the history of Enosburg soccer to reach that milestone. Gabino Hernandez (54 goals) was the first when he reached it in 2011. Levi was able to score 50 while playing fewer games due to the Covid shortened season in 2020. Levi has a few games left, and I'm sure he has his sights set on breaking our record of 54. We saw his potential as a freshman, which was why we brought him into the varsity team that year."
What was the reaction of Levi's teammates, and how does that speak to his role on the team? "All of our guys were excited to see Levi reach 50. However, our team goal is to make a deep run in the playoffs this fall. We have one game remaining at Mount St. Joseph on Friday, where we will play against one of my former players at Enosburg and MSJ head coach Josh Souza. MSJ is currently the top team in Division 4, so we are expecting a great game, and hopefully, both teams can make deep runs into the playoffs, and Levi can break the record of 54."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.