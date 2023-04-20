On April 15, BFA-St. Albans’ junior Lauryn Johnson uncorked a throw in the Javelin of 108 feet, a Personal Best of nearly 22 feet, which put her sixth on the BFA All-Time List; it also qualified her for the New Balance National Championships in June at the University of Pennsylvania. Johnson also earned two first place finishes in the 100m hurdles.
Q&A with Lauryn Johnson
Were you surprised to qualify for Nationals? I started throwing late last year, and this spring in practice I knew it was going well. Our indoor track and field coach Michelle Desrosier got us in the gym to practice, which was great. When I heard how long the throw was, I was so excited and surprised. I went and hugged Coach (Katie) Lamb!
What do you like about Javelin? I’d love to say I love it, but I’d much rather be hurdling. It does make me feel strong. You’re always told to get “mean” when throwing, and it’s fun to let out everything you have in that one spot.
What else has stood out to you this spring? Right now my hurdles are going really well, and I’ve already run two 100m hurdles both under 19 seconds. There’s some peace about hurdles; you have to dial into your own lane and focus on your footwork and form. And the team is great; the energy coming down the front stretch is amazing. I can hear each voice individually as I’m running, and it feels like I’m in a stadium full of people cheering.
Thank yous: I’d like to thank everyone who comes to my meets and cheers me on and my coaches, Coach (Brandi) Labounty and Coach Lamb, and Coach Michelle Desrosier, who coached me this winter.
BFA-St. Albans track and field coach Michael Mashtare: Lauryn Johnson is an incredible athlete who works hard everyday to be her best. She has a true love for competing and working out, and she has many goals. One of her biggest goals this year was to qualify for the New Balance National Outdoor Track Championships. It was a lofty goal as the qualifying distance was 19 feet farther than her best throw last year. When she threw the qualifying distance on Saturday and news spread through the team, everyone else believed they could improve tremendously as well. She lifted everyone's hopes of being the best they can be. Lauryn has qualified for the Rising Stars Division at Nationals and is only seven feet from qualifying for the Championship Division. The sky is limit for Lauryn; stay tuned to see how high she can climb!
