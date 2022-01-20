Lauren-Kate Garceau gave BFA St. Albans the lead with two minutes left on a top of the key three-pointer and made two free throws moments later to help secure the Comets' win over Rutland on Saturday, Jan. 15.
What will you remember about the win against Rutland? I will remember how we talked before the game started about how we needed to play really good defense. Ella Reynolds and Kalli Tabor had some great rebounds, Allie (Bushey) made some amazing passes, Tessa (Sweeney) hustled hard on defense, Ruby (Dasaro) was amazing defensively and offensively, and our bench was SO LOUD and it helped a lot. I will also remember Kalli passing me the ball and making the 3. We needed those points.
How has this team overcome obstacles to succeed and lift one another up this year? With that big senior class leaving, we knew this year we were going to have to step it up. This meant working hard in practice so it would carry over into our games. With no seniors this year, we're staying positive on the court, and the bench's support is extremely helpful.
What have you enjoyed most about playing for the Comets, and are you happy to be back on the court? I’ve enjoyed how great our community support is. Teachers, friends, and family members always tell us good luck and ask how games went. After last year's short basketball season, I was extremely eager to play with my team in front of a crowd again. Last year, the gym was so quiet; it’s great to hear the support and cheering this year.
Thank yous: I would like to thank my two coaches, Coach Paul (LaFountain) and Coach Mike Swim. Thank you to my friends, teachers, and family that come to games and support us.
Comet basketball coach Paul LaFountain:
I'm very proud of Lauren-Kate for working hard and staying focused during our slow start as a team. She works extremely hard daily and will do whatever it takes for the team to succeed. I'm glad she was able to experience such a great moment that showed, "Hey, my hard work is paying off."
