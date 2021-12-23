Richford Rockets' basketball player Kyrielle Deuso scored 20 points and had 4 steals in Saturday's home 49-27 point win against Twinfield.
What did you enjoy about the game against Twinfield? It was how our team worked together for the first time. We're all getting to know each other. I felt that was a really good game for us, and being able to get back in the gym is great; the fans bring us up!
What do you like about this team? All the girls are easy to get along with, they're easy to talk with and to learn new things with, and the older girls were welcoming. (Coach)Tim is a nice guy; he's really funny, and Sarah (Hurtubise) is a great workout coach. Transitioning to varsity, they put me out there and made it easy for me to join in; they helped me feel comfortable with everything.
Were you surprised by your dominant scoring performance? Yes, I was surprised! My team moved the ball really well, and we shot when we were open. We got each other open and made good passes.
Richford coach girls basketball coach Tim Lagasse:
"Kyrielle brings a lot of energy to the game. She sees the floor very well. She is aggressive both when going to the basket and in passing. Ky controls the tempo of the game.
"In the game against Twinfield, she was aggressive on defense and she saw the floor well; if she wasn’t making a basket, she was getting the pass into others who were open for the shot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.