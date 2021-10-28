Kenny Salls, a senior on the Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax Bullets/LU football team, led the team in scoring in the Bullets 39-0 win over Oxbow on Saturday, Oct. 23. His work throughout the season and his transition to fullback also caught the attention of Messenger Sports staff.
Q&A with Kenny Salls
What have you enjoyed about playing as a fullback? I've wanted to do this since 7th grade. I can't say that I didn't like being a lineman, but the fullback position is fulfilling; running the ball and making things happen is a lot of fun.
What do you value about the linemen's role? I can't respect the boys in front of me enough; they do 90 percent of the work. I've been there, and I know how important it is. We can't do what we do without them.
What memories will you take from your senior season? I wasn't sure what to expect going into the season, but it's meshed into one big highlight of my life. I'm at the position I've wanted to play, and with my friends, that's going to be what stands out.
Would you like to thank your coaches? I can't thank Craig Sleeman or Vince Redding and all my coaches enough. I can remember when Sleeman came and talked to me when I was in the seventh grade. He had me work with my brother and the seniors. That really helped me become the athlete I am today. Don Demar was my first coach, he taught me most of what I know now, and the high school coaches finetuned it.
Were there any aspects of football that impacted your decision to enlist in the Army after graduation? In 7/8 youth football, Don Demar and Major Munson had us do 22 push-ups after every practice to remember the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day. They both served in the armed forces, and they taught us teamwork and discipline.
Craig Sleeman, BFA Fairfax/LU head football coach
Defensively, Kenny is our best middle linebacker. Our offense is based on the fullback, so if you have a fullback that's doing well, the offense can do well. He's at the nerve center of the offense and defense for us.
Since he was a freshman, Kenny has been a starter on the offensive line; he knows the pressures of playing varsity and what needs to be done. He's a workhorse for us; he got where he is because of the work of the team, but he carries a load. What makes football so great is that there's only so far the running backs go without the linemen, and Kenny knows that after three years on the line.
Kenny has wanted to play fullback in the past, and he came diligently to summer workouts where he worked very hard and learned the offense for a fullback. At the end of the summer, we told him he was going to be the starting fullback. It's worked out that guys have progressed on the line, numbers are good, and the linemen we've had have done well. It helps show people that anything is possible if you work hard.
This is my seventh season at Fairfax; we had two freshmen my first year, and Kenny's brother Jared was one of them. Next year will be the first year I won't have a Salls on the football team. Having Kenny and Jared on the team was a pleasure; they're hard workers, and they do whatever we need. We were fortunate to have both those boys in the program.
