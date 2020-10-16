ENOSBURG — Enosburg Hornet, Kam Lovelette, contributed to his team’s success last week, scoring three goals in the game against Winooski on Friday, October 9.
The Winooski Spartans, always a formidable DIII opponent, gained an early, two-goal lead in the first half of the game. Lovelette’s goal began the Enosburg’s rally.
Lovelette tacked on another goal before halftime and netted his third in the second half. The Hornets eventually secured a 6-4 win.
“Kam’s had a great start to the season. He’s very coachable and has done everything we’ve asked of him. He’s made the most of his scoring opportunities,” said Hornet coach Randy Swainbank.
“Playing as a forward is new for Kam, and he’s one of those players that finds himself in the right place at the right time.
“He’s strong on the ball, and his playing style up front compliments our other attacking players. He’s also capable and willing to play in other roles as needed.”
Kam credits his success this year to the work he’s put in out of season.
“My athleticism has changed a lot since my junior year,” said Kam.
Over the last year, Lovelette began working out at Droptine fitness in St. Albans to prepare for college baseball.
When it comes to soccer, increased athleticism has allowed Lovelette to move more quickly on the field.
“Offensively, I’m in the right place at the right time when my teammates give me the ball,” said Lovelette.
Lovelette also credits his success to help from others.
“I can’t take all the credit. Foster (Hutchins) had two assists, and they were amazing crosses. I wouldn’t have come close to scoring if it wasn’t for Foster.”
Lovelette also appreciates the coaching Hornet coaching staff, Randy Swainbank, Darin Rivard, and Rich Ross.
“Randy and Darin have been awesome helping anybody who needs it, and our goalie coach, Rich, has made our goalies so much better,” said Lovelette.
“If you need extra time, they’ll give it; they work just as hard as we do.”
Lovelette, a senior at Enosburg Falls Junior-Senior High School, was grateful for the opportunity to play his last season of soccer.
“The team atmosphere from day one of preseason stands out. We’re a close-knit family in this organization, and I love being a part of that,” said Lovelette.
While baseball is his favorite sport, Lovelette enjoys being on the soccer field.
“I like to see passes and technical pieces of the game come together, and I enjoy the physicality on the field,” said Lovelette.
“I love sports and being part of a team--team dinners, hanging out with the team, the games.”
Along with his coaches, Lovelette also thanked his parents, Brad and Heather.
“My parents come to every game no matter what the weather is; they’re always there to support me.”
As a senior, Lovelette spent time with retired athletic director Chris Brigham; he’s also gotten to know the new AD, Anthony Sorrentino.
“Mr. Brigham did a great job. He’s was supportive of every sport, whether they were doing well or not,” said Lovelette.
“Mr. Sorrentino seems like a great guy. He’s always talking with us before practices and games, and he congratulates us when we do well.”
The Hornets are just two weeks away from playoffs in the abbreviated fall season.
“I’d love to see us go all the way. I think we have the potential to go as far as anyone else in the league,” said Lovelette, “and I’d love to see us compete in a championship.”
Playing for Enosburg has given Lovelette great memories thanks, in part, to the devoted Hornet fan base.
“Last year, I can think of only a few games where we didn’t have thirty or more people come to our aways games,” said Lovelette.
“Home games are usually packed; we have a very supportive community around us. It’s encouraging and helps us do well.”
When asked what he’s taken away from his time playing in Enosburg, Lovelette didn’t hesitate.
“The work ethic; it gets you a long way. If you have talent and no work ethic, you won’t make it to the next level,” said Lovelette.
“That work ethic has been emphasized in every sport I’ve played. Having that atmosphere makes it a lot easier for athletes to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.