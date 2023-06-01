BFA-St. Albans' freshman runner, Kaitlyn Lumbra has had an outstanding track and field season. She's on the BFA Freshman Top 10 List as the fastest freshman girl to ever run the 1500m in 4:53.73, the 3000m in 10:42.55, and she's the second-fastest freshman ever in the 800m. On the BFA Top 10 List, she's second All-Time in the 3000m, third All-Time in the 1500m, and fourth All-Time in the 800m. On the BFA Top 10 Performance List, she's sixth and eighth in the 3000m; she's ninth in the 800m and 10th in the 800m. She's also qualified for the Vermont State Championship, New Englands, and the New Balance National Championships.
Q&A with Kaitlyn Lumbra
What surprised you most about your freshman track and field season? The thing that has surprised me the most was qualifying for States, New England's, and Nationals. This was my first year competing in track, and I didn’t know what to expect.
What are you most looking forward to about competing at States, New England's, and the New Balance National Championships? I’m looking forward to representing BFA at all three meets, having fun with teammates, and trying to set a new PR for myself.
How have your teammates and coaches helped you succeed this first season? My teammates motivate me! We always cheer for each other and push each other to work harder; I’ve learned so much from them this season. My coaches are amazing; they prepared me physically and mentally all year. I truly couldn’t have made it this far without them.
BFA-St. Albans track and field coach Mike Mashtare: Kaitlyn is a little workhorse who races like a seasoned veteran; she's not afraid to go out and mix it up with the top girls in the state. I'm sure it will be the same thing as she competes in the New England Championships and New Balance National Championships in the next few weeks. She's a pleasure to coach and brings her "A" game every day; it doesn't matter if it's an easy distance run, a track workout, or a race, she wants to be her best. She's already one of the best to ever run at BFA, as she's rewritten the BFA Freshman Top 10 List. I have no doubt she will be one of the best to ever run in Vermont by the time she graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.