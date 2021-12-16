Missisquoi Valley Union junior Justin Farnham played his first varsity game on Saturday, Dec. 11, against the Northfield Marauders. He scored his first varsity goal, his first varsity hat trick, and had one assist in the game, for a total of 7 points. MVU won 8-2.
Q&A with Justin Farnham
What was the best part about the milestones you hit in your first varsity game? It felt amazing to experience my first goal and hatty during our first home game of the season. To know I was helping my team was an amazing feeling, especially after the week we had. I’m happy I helped the team bring home the win for our friend Dylan Bushey.
How does this team work together to help everyone succeed? This year has been great so far. Our coaches have been awesome and have pushed us to foster a team atmosphere on and off the ice and be involved in the community in a positive way. This, along with our team bonding, will set us all up for achieving our goals, win or lose. We're all here for each other, and I'm excited to see what the rest of the season holds for us. If it wasn't for my teammates and coaches, I wouldn't have been able to do this.
What do you love about hockey? Hockey pushes me mentally, emotionally, and physically, and there's something different about hockey. I can't really explain it. I love the speed, the technical side of the sport, and depending on what you put into it, there are various roles and positions that give my team and me the ability to lead or be a key player. I like the diversity and challenges hockey offers. Most of all, I love the camaraderie and being a part of a team with my friends.
MVU head coach Adam Fortin: Justin is one of the hardest-working players on this team, bar none. What you notice about him is his motor. He’s fast and can beat you in a foot race, but he also can do that at the beginning of the first period or the end of the third. He's a guy who hasn't been given many opportunities in his career and has taken any and all opportunities he's been given this year. To be that dominant in your first game is quite a thing to see, and much of that falls on Justin’s hard work, quick feet, and hunger for responsibility on this team.
