SWANTON - MVU senior Jordan Bourdeau accrued an incredible 25 individual points at the 2021 Vermont D2 Track and Field State Championships, winning a state title in the triple jump, second in the long jump, third in the 400m, and sixth in the 4x400.
"Jordan scored 25 points in total, which is more than seven of the boys' teams scored. As a team of one, he would have placed in the top ten in the team competition!" said MVU coach John Brueckner.
Jordan, what can you tell us about the state meet? "It was a long, hot day; the long jump was one of the first events, and the 4x400 was last. I started the day off strong, hitting a PR in the long jump; that was a very competitive event."
Did you have to make some last-minute adjustments during the meet? "The runway wasn't long enough for my approach in the triple jump. I've been doing eight steps all season, but I had to change to seven, which made me a little anxious. I fell my first two jumps as I was trying to establish my rhythm. I was able to figure it out, PR’d on the last one, and ended up winning the title.”
What's it like to close out your senior season in this way? “It's very rewarding. I went into this season knowing I wanted a state title. I held onto that and kept driving toward it. I knew how I wanted to get from one place to another and made adjustments through the year. It was all about setting realistic goals and working toward them."
What's going to stand out from this track season? "I went into the season with the intent to make certain things happen. I like being able to look back and have no regrets."
What have you enjoyed about your MVU coaches? "All the coaches I've had have been dedicated to the success of individuals. Having support from my team and guidance from my coaches has been very beneficial in my development as an athlete."
Thank yous: I would like to thank my family. They've really instilled in me a commitment to greatness and that you don't want to leave anything on the table. Every day, my dad Marc tells me to be all I can be--in sports, school, everything."
