Richford High School junior Jonas Lagasse is always moving on the soccer field--backing up a teammate or working to create a scoring opportunity. On Friday, Oct. 1, Lagasse did most of the Richford Falcons' scoring, netting his first varsity hattrick.
How did you score your goals on Friday? "I couldn't have done it without the beautiful passes from my teammates. Aske Greve assisted me with the first goal. Ben Greenwood had a beautiful header to me, and I blasted it in. Dalton Raymo gave me another beautiful ball; I wouldn't have asked for anything better. I'm grateful for what I can do, but I'm way more grateful for what my teammates can do. I couldn't have finished any of those goals without my teammates."
What do you think has contributed to the team's success this year? "Our coach Eric (Bruch) has stepped it up every year, and this year he thinks we can win, wants us to go hard, and pushes us to do our best every practice. Our assistant coach Gabe Lagasse helps a lot; he pushes us. Our team picked it up, and Aske, our exchange student helped a lot. Everyone is putting in a lot of effort this year."
Would you like to thank your Richford fans? "I love playing at home, everyone's cheering, and that gets me psyched up."
What will be memorable to you about this season "Richford usually doesn't bring home a lot of wins, but we've stepped it up, we're winning more, and it's building friendships around the school."
How does the second half of the schedule look? "We play a lot of D4 teams in the second half of the season. Our goal should be to go 7-7 or 8-6 and have a home playoff game. A home playoff game is a goal. I love when the fans are around."
What's it like playing at a school where other family members have played? "Having family at the school is nice. Everyone knows my older brother--we all get along; it builds the community."
What do you love about soccer? "I love how our team comes together, and I love playing a competitive contact sport. I may not be able to play after high school, so I'm not taking it for granted. I want to play hard and have fun."
Richford High School principal Beth O'Brien was Lagasse's Montgomery Elementary School principal before she moved to RJSHS.
"Jonas is well liked by everyone, he has a lot of friends, and he is very charismatic and outgoing," said O'Brien.
"Jonas is a hard worker both on and off the field. He is very athletic in every way. He could be standing next to you, and the next thing you know, he's doing a backflip. He often uses his acrobatics to rev the crowd up at pep rallies and games. He's a good teammate, and he unites instead of dividing a team. At the end of the day, he wants to win."
