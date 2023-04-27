Richford senior Jonas Lagasse pitched a complete game for the Falcons’ baseball team on Saturday, April 22, in the 9-3 win against Northfield. Lagasse allowed three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out 10. Thanks to his pitching and excellent defense by his teammates, the Falcons held Northfield scoreless until the seventh inning.
Q&A with Jonas Lagasse
What will you remember most about the game against Northfield? I think I’ll remember the first couple of innings the best because of Nate’s (Laframboise’s) home run and everyone getting super hyped because we were playing super good defense, as well.
How have your defenders helped give you confidence while you're on the mound this spring? They’ve given me confidence because throughout the season so far we’ve made limited errors, and we’ve always been focusing on our mistakes and how to fix them.
What three things have you enjoyed most about playing baseball for the Falcons during high school? I’ve enjoyed the team dynamic, the supportiveness from coaches and teammates, and how everyone on the team wants to be there.
Falcons’ baseball coach Kevin Blaney: This is a well deserved award for Jonas. This season I’ll be looking to Jonas as one of our leaders and one of my strong arms on the mound. In his second outing of the season against Northfield he allowed three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out 10. That’s a solid performance, and he threw with such confidence knowing that he had solid defense to back him up. Jonas has worked hard to improve his game this season. He’s one of our team captains, and we really rely on his leadership and experience; the younger players look up to him as a positive role model. I can always rely on him to bring positive energy to the team. When Jonas isn’t pitching he’s always willing and ready to play in the field where I need him. He has a hard work ethic and a strong baseball sense that makes him a valuable player to our team!
