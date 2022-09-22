Richford senior John Viens raced to a first-place finish at the U32 cross country meet, crossing the line in a time of 17:14.05, roughly 16 seconds before the second-place runner.
Q&A with John Viens
How did you feel during the race? The U32 course is hard. We ran around the track initially, and I knew everyone would be fast. I stayed in fifth for the first kilometer. When I got to the hill, I moved from third to second. I felt good up the steep hill, which is one of the biggest I've run. I was feeling really confident and really good about halfway through the race. I took the lead from there and didn't look back.
What can you tell us about the finish? I passed Porter Hurteau (BFA-St. Albans), who led most of the beginning of the race. The second time we went into the woods, I took the lead and kept pushing the pace to drop him as quickly as possible. I was peeking behind me to see where he was. The spectators told me I had a big lead and to race the clock. That really helped! When I got to the final stretch, I was surprised at how quickly it came! I didn't realize I was so close to the finish!
What are your goals for the season? My biggest goal is to be the D3 state champion individually. Time-wise, I'd like to get in the low 16's.
What have you enjoyed about cross country this season outside of racing? Our middle school team has been doing well, and it's awesome to see people so young enjoying the sport. Our high school team has been coaching a cross-country program at the elementary school, and it's fun to see how we're impacting the younger kids.
Richford cross country coach Richard Flint: John was saying he felt good before the race. Porter Hurteau stopped and told John he thought he'd have a good race. They wished each other good luck. Johnny looked great and didn't look like he was working hard. Everything was clicking for him. He's been training and working, and I think the running camp helped him. He's a smart runner and educates himself well. I think you're going to see Johnny shine even more; he's right into it, and he's a good leader.
