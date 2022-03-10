BFA St. Albans junior Jodie Gratton tore up the 2021-22 season, accruing at least one point in every game. Gratton tied the Comets all-time points record for a single season with 49 and set the all-time assists record for a single season with 26. Both records have stood for 21 years.
Q&A with Jodie Gratton
What will you remember the most about the team and the season? This team has done a lot for me on and off the ice. Each individual on the team brings something different and special to the team. It was such an incredible season to be able to go 22-0, but I think the thing I will remember most is the family we created and the bond that we'll cherish forever. I believe we kept winning and had an insane season because every game we played for each other and put all of our heart and hustle into the game.
What do you think is your best quality on the ice, and how does this team help you succeed? I feel my greatest quality on the ice is my personality. “Believe” is our motto in Comet hockey and has been a tradition for many years now, and I feel “believe” is to always lift your teammates up no matter what, keep the bench rowdy, and always give out compliments and fist bumps. Our team did an awesome job this year; if we were behind in the game, not letting that get us off our game and our moto “believe” would kick into action. I think my spirit on and off the ice helped the team throughout the season tremendously!
What was it like growing up with SASA and now getting to represent BFA St. Albans in the championship game? I grew up watching my older cousin on the comets team. I never took my eyes off number “22”; she was like a superstar to me. I always looked forward to Wednesday and Saturday nights when the Comets would play at home! I always dreamed of being in my cousin's position and also bringing a banner home as she did, and we did it! I couldn’t be more grateful and blessed with the teammates and coaching staff. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into the banner we brought home. A moment I will never forget is when my dad came to see me after the game on Monday, and he hugged me and told me he was so proud of me. I just kept saying, “we did it, Dad, we did it!” So cheers to another banner!
Comet coach Jeff Rouleau: Jodie has always been a high-quality player for us over the last three years, but she has taken things to a higher level this season. She is relentless in her pursuit of the puck, she is seeing and making great plays with the puck, she has developed more confidence in her ability to score, she sacrifices her body to defend our goal, and she wants the team to win. She is just a great competitor out on the ice, very difficult to play against all of the time. She has made some huge plays for our team over the last few days, including the first goal against a very stingy Sealaker team and the second goal, shorthanded, against Rutland after she blocked two shots to eliminate chances for them.
Comet coach Luke Cioffi: Jodie is a very competitive player that has developed into a strong & confident individual. She's worked at improving her hockey and leadership skills over the last three seasons. Her drive to get better has allowed her to have a very strong season and make the people around her better! Her relentless drive at both ends of the ice and desire to learn the game has given her numerous opportunities on the offensive end this season. She's a very athletic and tenacious player with super foot speed, making her very dangerous and an amazing asset for our team! Jodie plays with lots of pride and enjoyment every time she gets on the ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.