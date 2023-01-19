Richford Falcons' sophomore guard Jerrick Jacobs has been an integral part of the team's success this season. Jerrick had 16 points in the Falcons' win against BFA-Fairfax on Jan. 12 and is averaging 16.5 a game, but his presence is felt much more deeply than the score sheet.
Q&A with Jerrick Jacobs
How does this team work together to win? The team works so well because of our chemistry; we've all played together and for Coach Brandon (Fuller), since we were young. We know how each other plays, and we trust everything Brandon says; everyone having that tight bond with each other transfers on the court and makes us all play better together.
What two skills did you work on over the last year that have helped you step up your game? One of the main things I've worked on is my shooting, more specifically, the catch-and-shoot. It helps that I'm fast and move quickly off ball, especially since I've been picked up full court a lot this year, so when I get open, I can continue to score. I've also worked on my court vision; getting assists and getting my teammates open is super helpful. It opens up opportunities for everyone to get buckets.
How have your coaches helped you elevate your game? Brandon and James (Clawson) help me work on areas in my game I'm not so strong at, like defense. They constantly push me to be my best on both ends of the court. They help me work on the little things only a few people would notice or think of, like rebounding, getting in the passing lanes, and talking to everyone while I'm on the court. When we focus on the small things that I don't do so well, it just makes me a better player.
Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller: Jerrick's been a huge threat to us through the season, and he's a great facilitator getting his teammates open and getting multiple assists per game. We've come a long way this year on defense, and I think we just need to keep pushing him and his teammates to keep working hard. He knows the game of basketball and just watching him play, you can see that.
