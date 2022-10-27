BFA-St. Albans Comets' volleyball player Jaylin Bedard helped lead her team to victory in the final two regular season games, ensuring the sixth seed in the playoffs and a home playoff game.
Q&A with Jaylin Bedard
What three things do you most enjoy about volleyball? First, I enjoy the energy and excitement I receive and give while being on and off the court, and I enjoy the tight-knit family I've gained from being a Comet volleyball player. The last thing I've enjoyed about volleyball is the relationship with our coaches.
What will you remember about being one of the program's founding members? Being one of the founding members of Comet volleyball, I will most remember the challenges and growth we've seen over the last four years. Our first year as a team, we used regular gym volleyball nets and learned new skills. The second year, we faced COVID, causing us to play all games outdoors, and we became the first-ever Comet varsity volleyball team. After that, we wore masks during our third year playing Comet volleyball as we honed in on our techniques. This year Comet volleyball has only faced three losses in the regular season.
How have your coaches helped you elevate your game? Coach (Heather) Blackburn and Coach (Bert) Berthiaume have elevated my game by always encouraging me. They've also never stopped believing in me. The coaches have shared their enthusiasm for the game, which has been shown and seen throughout the whole team.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume: Jaylin had a big hand in the Comets' final two wins of the season. She’s an excellent player, but what makes her stand out is her service game. When she's on, she's one of the best servers in the state of Vermont. Her hard serve that floats, dips, and sometimes moves left and right is a weapon that the Comets lean on. No one knows better than her teammates, who try to defend it during practice. Against Rice, she was on her game. She served 20 for 22 against Rice with eight aces and was the spark in one of the biggest victories of the season. She followed that up with a perfect 12 for 12 with four aces against Montpelier. Jaylin is a member of the original six who have been the first class to play all four years for the Comets. She's the vocal leader for this team. From the first point of the first set to the final point of the match, you can hear Jaylin encouraging her teammates, giving positive feedback, and being the best teammate that she can possibly be. It doesn’t matter if we're up 10 points or down 10 points; her attitude and positivity never wane.
