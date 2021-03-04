FAIRFAX — Jaycee Douglas, a senior at BFA Fairfax, kept her cool when the Bullets faced Hazen last Thursday. As the final minutes ticked down and the teams battled for the lead, Douglas dug deep.
“When we got the lead at the very end of the game, there was no need to force anything. I knew I needed to be patient and wait for them to foul me,” said Douglas.
“(Coach) Lee’s told me he has full confidence when I have the ball in my hand at the end of a close game. I always remember that.”
Douglas enjoyed watching her teammates excel. ”Different people stepped up their game; Maddy Murphy worked so hard and stood out that night. We had confidence, and we played the way we needed to play,” said Douglas.
Coaches and teammates make a good season great. “Coach Lee is so supportive of me and often believes in me more than I believe in myself,” said Douglas.
“My confidence wouldn’t be where it was without my team. Coming in as a returning captain, I felt like they all had confidence in me. As a leader, it’s so nice to see others shine on the court, whether they’re a captain or not.”
What the coach sees: Fairfax coach Lee Tourville has coached Jaycee since the summer of her eighth-grade year. She’s a four-year varsity player and two-year captain,
“Jaycee was a big contributor from the start. She became my captain her Junior year and has embraced that role and gives 100%. She is definitely an extension of me on the floor, and I’m lucky to have her,” said Tourville.
This summer, things were very different with Covid, but Douglas was determined. ”I reached out to Jaycee and explained that we’d be on an outdoor gravel-filled court, one ball per player, masks in the summer heat, and only skill drills without any scrimmages. I asked her what she thought.
“Her maturity came out when her reply to me was, ‘Let’s give it a try anyway, Coach, so we won’t have any regrets later on.”
Not only was it a great success, but our attendance was excellent; we even went two weeks past the date that we set to finish.
“We’ve had three games this season, and the two games we won, Jaycee’s clutch free-throw shooting sealed the win. When she steps to the line, I always know they’re going in and especially if the game is on the line.
She gives me 100 percent in games, practices or if I’m just picking her brain about the team and our play. She’s one of a kind, and I’m excited to see what the future will bring her because of all of her hard work.”
