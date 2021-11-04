Jarrett Beauregard gave the Missisquoi Valley Union boys' soccer team (15) the lift they needed to slip past Lyndon Institute (14) in the D2 play-in game on Oct. 26, scoring his first varsity hat trick in the 4-3 win.
MVU head coach Matt Chevalier spoke of Beauregard's role on the team this season. "JJ’s effort and attitude this season have been phenomenal. He’s a natural winger, but we decided to move him in the back because of his aggressiveness and speed. He accepted the role without hesitation. However, this led to a lack of scoring throughout the year," said Chevalier.
"For the last few games, we got our keeper back and were able to move him up to where he belongs. Scoring one against Rice and one at Mount Abe to close out the season, it was clear we needed him up front."
Chevalier recounted Beauregard's success in the play-in game. "During the play-in game, he scored fairly early in the game and struck again just before half. After subbing him out to get a quick breather, he said, 'Coach, I’m ready to get the hat trick now!'" said Chevalier.
"Not long after putting him back in, he kept his word and was able to make a nice move in the box and put one in the back of the net to cap it off. It was an extraordinary day for him and, of course, the team as we got the win."
Q&A with Jarrett Beauregard
What was it like scoring your first varsity hat trick? I was just trying to put goals in so we could win that game and get another one. Lyndon was sending balls in over the top; I've got the speed to get that ball and put it in the net.
How did you score your three goals? The goalie got pulled out a little bit, and I saw an opening, ran through, and hit it top left for the first goal. The second may have been the best I've ever had; the goalie had come out, and there wasn't much room between him and the goal post. I was off to the right, curved it around him, into the gap, and into the goal. The third goal came in the second half on a breakaway.
What have you enjoyed about this team? We grew a lot as a team, and we got better each game. Our chant at the end of the year was 'family' on three. I feel like we all wished we could keep that same group for one more year.
What did you enjoy about playing for coach Chevalier? Matt understands us, our growth, and what's been working for us. Our team came together with a close bond, coach Matt included.
