Jadyn Walent helped lead the Comets volleyball team to victory as they swept visiting Vermont Commons on Monday. Jadyn Walent was 9 for 11 with 5 aces from the service line and had two kills.
Coach Bert Berthhiaume:
“Jadyn Walent is a three-year member of the Comet Volleyball program, and the growth she’s shown as a player and a leader has been incredible. Jadyn can do it all on the court. She is an outstanding server who has served 33 out of 34 serves successfully with 7 aces after the first two contests. Jadyn has also been our best passer with 17 successful passes during this time period. Despite not being exceptionally tall she has also tallied 3 kills,” said Berthiaume.
“Her knowledge, drive, and passion for volleyball has been contagious. Nine out of our 16 member squad have been with this program (since the beginning). The work of all of these players over these past three years is a major reason for our early season success, and hopefully our success throughout the season.”
Q&A with Jadyn
Jadyn helped establish the Comet volleyball program: “I will remember how much we grew both in skill and in numbers in only a few years and the hard work so many people like Coach Berthiaume and Coach (Heather) Blackburn put into helping us make as much progress as we did.”
How different has it been playing indoors after last year’s outdoor volleyball season? When you're outdoors you have to worry about the wind moving the ball around unpredictably; indoors it tends to hurt a lot more when you hit the floor. None of these differences stop us from playing as hard as we can, but I can't say I'm upset about the lack of sun in my eyes when I'm playing this season.”
What was it like being part of the program’s first varsity win? “I'm extremely grateful to have been part of that experience. I’m glad to have been able to make BFA history as a member of its first varsity volleyball team; it's also so rewarding to see the team's hard work in improving over the years finally pay off.”
