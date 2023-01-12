Jadyn Lapan, an eighth grader on the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls’ varsity team, has been rock solid in goal this season. In the T-birds 3-1 win over visiting Middlebury, Lapan had 33 saves.
Q&A with Jadyn Lapan
How do you stay calm and focused in goal? When I'm in goal I always try to pretend the score is 0-0; it makes me less worried about the ending result of the game. My defenseman always try to bring me up and tell me how well I’m doing no matter the score, which also helps me.
What are three things you've enjoyed about playing varsity hockey? Overall, I've really enjoyed playing varsity hockey because everyone is super supportive no matter who they are, everyone tries to stay positive, no one will ever let you tell yourself you're doing badly, and everyone is very inclusive.
How have your coaches and teammates helped you succeed this season? My teammates always tell me the stuff I'm doing well, so I don't hang my head while we're in a game. My coaches have made this year very fun so far, and I've learned a lot, not just about hockey, but what being a real team is like.
Thunderbirds’ coach Katie Campbell: Jadyn has been a great addition to our team and has been very consistent for us. It’s impressive to watch her play, and a lot of opposing teams and coaches are shocked when they figure out she’s only an eighth grader. She’s been seeing 25 plus shots every game and has been turning most of them away. She’s vocal on the ice and communicates well with her teammates in front of her. I’m excited to watch her continue to progress.
