Athlete of the Week: Jacob TremblayST. ALBANS — Jacob Tremblay and the BFA St. Albans cross country team earned a second-place finish at NVACS on Saturday, Oct. 17. Tremblay secured the fourth place spot with a time of 16:16:58.
It was the first time since 1994 that the team finished second in the annual race.
It takes a team effort to secure the spot, but Tremblay’s personal best helped to ensure the team’s success.
“I was nervous because I knew it would be a chance for a PR. It was such a big PR; it surprised me,” said Tremblay.
BFA St. Albans competes in the large school division against top teams like CVU and Essex.
Tremblay got off to a slow start this fall.
“It was hard to start that way, but I’ve picked it up through the season. At Catamount, I was close to a PR. Two weeks later, I had this race at NVACS.”
Tremblay credited some of his success to the course at MVU.
“The NVACS course is known to be fast. I was excited to potentially run a good time,” said Tremblay.
Tremblay went into the race with a strategy.
“I’ve been sticking with one CVU boy and trying to go with him. I stuck with him on Saturday, and we both had really good races,” said Tremblay.
“I was hoping to be top 25, maybe top ten; to be in the top four was awesome!”
Running a personal best was exhilarating, but Tremblay appreciated the opportunity to help the team.
“We’re going for runner up in the state for DI, and to know I made a difference in the outlook at the end of the season for our team is awesome.”
Tremblay loves the sport of running and spends time training throughout the year.
“I enjoy that I can step out the door and run whenever I feel like it. You can run your whole life, and it’s fun to develop it through high school,” said Tremblay.
Tremblay attended a running camp with the BFA cross country team and guest speaker Elle Purrier over the summer.
“It’s inspiring to hear Elle speak. She’s put so much work into the sport and has had so much success. It was really cool to meet her, run with her, and hear about her experiences.”
Tremblay also loves working with his coaches at BFA St. Albans.
“Our coaches are amazing. Coach Mashtare helped organize the camp and gave us workouts all year, and that helped me out a lot,” said Tremblay.
Like many athletes, Tremblay missed his spring sports season due to the COVID shutdown.
“It’s amazing to get out and compete this fall. It was great to be able to show off the work we did over the summer,” said Tremblay.
Coach Mashtare recalled watching Saturday’s race unfold.
“The course allows you to see most of the race, and I was right there, trailside,” said Mashtare.
“In the first mile, Ethan (Mashtare), Calvin (Storm), and Jacob were in the lead pack. They were fighting tooth and nail to be upfront.
“It all came together for Jacob; he’s paid his dues, and it was nice for him to have a good race.”
Mashtare was at the finish line to meet Tremblay at the end of the race.
“Jacob crossed the line, and he was pretty happy. His teammates weren’t far behind him. They were all high fiving and celebrating! He was humble, but he was psyched,” said Mashtare.
Like many of the BFA St. Albans runners, Tremblay trained all summer to prepare for the fall.
“Jacob ran roughly 650 miles over the summer; you hope people who work that hard will have these kinds of races at the end of the season,” said Mashtare.
Mashtare also noted the impact a race like Tremblay’s has on the entire team.
“It was tremendous for the team. The boys all knew their jobs, and they all had a runner from another school they were trying to beat,” said Mashtare.
“When Jacob pulled through, it showed the guys that it could be done. The momentum is huge; someone can say, ‘Hey, I did it, and you can do it too. Let’s get the job done.’”
While Masthare appreciates Tremblay’s athleticism, he also enjoys knowing him as a person.
“Jacob is the ultimate teammate. He’s always looking out for his teammates in practice and at school. He’s a very giving and thoughtful young man with a big heart,” said Mashtare.
“He’s very humble and always giving credit to his teammates. I’m very proud to coach him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.