BFA-St. Albans junior alpine racer Ian MacKenzie was an integral part of ensuring he and his two teammates would have a race season; he's also cracked the coveted top 10 twice this season, once on Feb. 8. Due to the delay in race results, we're recognizing Ian this week.
What do you feel has helped you elevate your ski racing ability this season? I'm just more comfortable with my situation this year overall. Since I was new to racing last year, I focused on absorbing as much information as possible at every race. This year I know how a training night goes, how a race day goes, and what to narrow my focus down to on a given day. Furthermore, I'm surrounded by support from family, coaches, my athletic director, and my teammates at Rice. My parents have been awesome by helping to get my equipment dialed in, driving me to races, and always being there for me when I need them. Most importantly, every time I clip into my skis, I focus on having fun. Last year I often got nervous whenever I shuffled into the starting gate. This year I've turned that pre-race anxiety into excitement. Every time I've stepped into the starting gate I tell myself, "Just have fun!" The more fun I have, the better my skiing has been.
What will you remember most about your top 5 and top 10 finishes? I'll remember how much fun I had on each of my runs. Honestly, the places I scored are just a result of how much I enjoyed those races and runs. The night I scored fifth place at Rice's Slopeside Cup was such a special night. It was by far the most fun race of the season. Having Rice skiers cheer me out of the starting gate, sharing laughs at the starting area, and boot skiing under the stars made for the best race I've ever attended. I remember smiling as I left the starting gate and smiling when I crossed the finish line after all four runs. Then to top it all off, I got to share the top 10 with two Rice skiers. Having my parents and grandparents cheering me on that night was also awesome. It's a magical memory.
What have you enjoyed about working with Coach Cochran and Coach Cutting? Coach (Bobby) Cochran and Coach Cutting are some of the most incredible people I've ever met. I enjoy every second of working with them. I might not even be racing right now if it wasn't for them. Both of them are so dedicated to helping us, and I'm so thankful to be coached by them. Clipping me into my skis at races, setting training courses twice a week, and taking video to review later are just some of the things that they do that I'm thankful for. On top of that, they provide amazing feedback that has really helped my skiing. Like any sport, some people take ski racing way too seriously, but I'm able to share smiles and laughs every day I'm on the mountain with them, and I feel like that's an aspect that is often overlooked in sports. Even if I had the option to change something, I would never change a thing. I couldn't ask for anything more from my phenomenal coaches!
Rice assistant coach Katie Cutting: Ian has made such impressive strides from last season to this season. He's currently ranked 16th in the Northern VT High School rankings (up from 34th place last year). Northern Vermont notoriously has some of the toughest ski racing competition, and it's been so cool to see Ian breaking personal records all season long in this intense arena.
Not only is Ian a good skier, but he's also an incredible role model on the team. He is a great example of hard work and dedication paying off. He’s always one of the last people on the hill, often volunteering to carry the heavy gates back to the storage shed at the end of practice, and at races he offers to carry down coats for his BFA and Rice teammates alike while they race down in their GS suits.
Placing in the top 10 is a big deal in ski racing because these fields are often made up of about 80 racers per gender, and it is pretty hard to make it into the exclusive top 10 spot. The top 10 finishers typically have years, even a decade, of ski racing experience, which is part of what makes Ian's success so impressive. Specifically, the race where Ian came in 10th was a field of 85 in GS, which is an event that we don't ski as often as slalom. Slalom is where Ian really excels, so it was great to see his consistency of a 10th-place finish in the GS, after his incredible 5th-place finish at the Rice slalom race a few weeks ago.
Districts are coming up on February 28 and March 1; I think Ian has a great chance of qualifying for the State Championship competition this year, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a smooth and solid day of racing.
