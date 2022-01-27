Q&A with Holley MacLellan
Holley MacLellan attends Milton High School and plays hockey for the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds. On Saturday, Jan. 22, MacLellan scored two goals to help secure the T-birds win over Burr and Burton Academy.
What stands out to you about the game at Burr and Burton? A lot of our team was out with sicknesses during our game against Burr and Burton, so the way our team was able to adjust to new lines and how flexible my teammates were to new positions to help fill the spots of the people that were out was great. And of course, winning was very exciting, knowing we made the three-hour drive and were able to show up.
How did your team work together to achieve this success? I think I've probably only scored my goals because of my teammates. We work well as a team on and off the ice. Rory Schreindorfer and I play extremely well on forward together. I think our coach, Katie, has realized that, and the two of us have been able to produce a lot of offensive play together.
What have you enjoyed about playing for MVU? Even though I don't go to MVU, I was really welcomed right from the start. The first practice, everyone helped me understand the rink, locker room and the coaches. That was super helpful. Also, the energy we have on the bus to games is super fun to be around!
MVU coach Katie Campbell
"Holley is a great hockey player. Her quick hands and smooth skating bring a lot to our top line. She has natural scoring ability and has put up numbers for us all season long. She has great board play and uses her body well to win puck battles and protect the puck. She plays with a physical edge and has great vision of the ice. You can often find her asking questions to improve her game or helping her teammates during practice. She has been a great addition to our team and I look forward to seeing her take her game to the next level."
