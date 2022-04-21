Missisquoi Valley Union senior Hayzen Luneau is competing in his first outdoor track and field season, and he’s had two successful meets to kick off the season. Luneau took first in men's high jump 1.65m and second in men's long jump 5.46m at the April 11 meet in South Burlington.
Q&A with Hayzen Luneau
As a first-year track athlete, has your success surprised you? I chose to compete in track because senior year was coming to an end and so were my usual sports I played. The idea that I may never play on a formal sports team again was scary. Signing up for track allowed me to challenge myself; I always thought I would be decent, and I just wanted to see how well I would do. I’m not too surprised with my success as I’m a very quick learner, and when I put my mind to something I can usually achieve it. Even though I’ve found some success I know that with more practice I have the ability to do so much better than I’m currently performing. I’m excited to see how well I can do and how much I can improve throughout the season.
What about track and field has been enjoyable for you, and how has the team helped you prepare and enjoy the competition? What I enjoy most about track and field is the challenge. I’m able to continue working hard and improving. Each meet you can see the improvement through the stats. I enjoy having the freedom and opportunity to focus in on what I want to work on and the categories that need improving. Even though track is more about beating your own records, I thrive off competition. This means that the people that I go against or even practice with, I use to push myself into doing better. I also thoroughly enjoy the inclusiveness and teamwork within track. Although a lot of my events are ones that consist of personal records, the team has a large impact on my success. As a newcomer my senior year all of my teammates and coaches have welcomed me with open arms–from teaching me form to basic mechanics and rules for each event. Learning new techniques in practice has converted to new PR’s at meets. This has been a huge part of my success. What’s the most fun about track is that everyone works together to improve, so everyone celebrates when the work pays off.
What's your favorite event you've competed in so far? I enjoy all of the events I compete in, but if I had to narrow it down to one it would have to be high jump. Currently, high jump is the event that I have performed best in, although it’s also the one I feel like has the most room for improvement. I know I’m capable of much higher than I’m currently jumping. In my first meet with only three practices behind me I almost cleared 5’ 8” with very little form. With the addition of form, more practice, and some adrenaline, I feel I could easily add a few more inches. My goal is to get around 6’ for high jump in a meet, which I know I can achieve with hard work and perseverance. This will be a goal I hope to complete soon so I can then become consistent at doing it and then set another goal a little higher to continue pushing myself.
MVU track coach Erin Bonsall: It would be easy to chalk up Hayzen’s success this season to natural athletic ability alone, and there certainly is truth to that because he seems to have incredible kinesthetic awareness. What makes Hayzen stand out, I believe, is his ability to analyze his own performance, and the performances of others, and reflect on what he can integrate or change to improve his own performance. He makes progress at every single practice and meet. As he does all of this, Hayzen remains well-grounded and mindful of being a strong teammate, helping and supporting anyone he can. I’m very excited to see how the rest of this season goes for him!
