Richford sophomore Gracie Sylvester was an integral part of the Rockets’ playoff run. Sylvester scored 13 points, collected six rebounds, and had three steals in the home playoff win against BFA-Fairfax. In the quarterfinal loss to Thetford, Sylvester had six points, 12 rebounds, and three steals.
Q&A with Gracie Sylvester
What will you remember most about your first varsity season? What I will remember most is playing with some of my best friends who I've played with since third grade and making new friends. I found playing on varsity this year challenged me to work harder and be a more aggressive player.
What do you enjoy about being a forward, and what's hard about the position? As a forward, I enjoy being under the basket when I'm able to rebound the ball and put it back up. I've been working on my post moves throughout the season, and because of that I’ve gained a little more confidence, and I think it shows in my game. I find it most challenging when I don't have the right positioning to receive the ball and put it up.
What will you remember about the home playoff win against BFA-Fairfax? That game I feel was the best game of our season. We all worked as a team and set each other up. I’ll remember all the support our team had from our coaches, friends and family. All the energy in the gym gave us that extra boost that we needed to take the win.
Rockets coach Tim Lagasse: Gracie has been big for us, and she came through for us all season. Her presence on the boards makes a big difference. Gracie and Sierra Derby work really well together, and Gracie has come into her own as the season has progressed. Those two feed off each other and it’s really good to see. She’s grown so much with the team this year as a person, too, and I’ve seen her confidence building over the year. She’s a great teammate–always positive, working, coachable, and willing to learn. She wants to learn new things, and really tries to apply the concepts we’re working on. It’s exciting that she’s just a sophomore and has a couple more years to play for us.
