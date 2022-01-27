Q&A with Gavin Combs
On Jan. 18, Enosburg senior and varsity basketball player Gavin Combs led the Hornets' offense, scoring 18 points and taking on the tough assignment of containing MVU's Hayzen Luneau. In the Hornets' game against Mt. Abraham on Jan. 21, Combs scored 9 points, and according to coach Chad Lovelette, played one of the best games of his career.
What stands out to you about the games against MVU and Mt. Abraham? Both games were very competitive and very hard-fought games, and both of those games are huge rivalries. We knew we had to come out and show out. Both squads have phenomenal talent like Cogswell (Mt. Abraham) and Luneau, who are forces on the court; we knew it wasn't going to be an easy fight.
How does this team work together to elevate everyone's game? Our squad has significant chemistry on and off the floor. Most of us are good friends, and we've played AAU and other sports together, which really elevates our game.
What are you enjoying most about being back on the court for a more normal season? It's a surreal feeling to have fans cheering you on, especially our Enosburg fans who get really into it. It's just fun to watch, and it also gets us hyped and brings momentum throughout our games.
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette
"Gavin has had a big impact this season. He came into the season with big expectations and has worked really hard to meet them. He has worked hard to improve on giving maximum effort on both ends, and we are now seeing the rewards for all the hard work. Teams are having to start focusing on stopping him inside. He played a big part in our win against MVU on both ends; he led us in scoring and had to guard their top scorer on D."
