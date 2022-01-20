MVU goalie Garrett Fregeau earned a 3-0 shutout for the Thunderbirds on Saturday, Jan. 15, against the visiting Burlington Seahorses. Fregeau had 22 saves, including several point-blank saves that could easily have changed the game's outcome.
How happy were you to get the shutout against Burlington? That game felt great pretty much the whole time; after the first period, we were up, which is always nice. We were able to put some more pucks in during the second period, so going into the third period, we pretty much just knew we had to keep it up for another 15 minutes, and the turnout would be in our favor. The team stayed super positive and supported one another. it felt good to beat Burlington after we had probably the best week of the season we’ve had so far.
Were you glad to get back on the ice this winter after the short COVID season last year, and what have you enjoyed about this team and your new coaching staff? Last year we played only eight games which was very unfortunate, but we made the best of what we had. Our season getting cut short right before playoffs was one of the hardest things that happened to a few of the returning players. We still have the masks this year, but we do have a full schedule, so it’s nice to see things getting back to somewhat “normal”. The new coaching staff knew the task they had wasn’t going to be an easy one, but they're doing a good job at developing younger players or players that had never had high school ice time. Things are really starting to click during practice and games.
What drives you to push yourself as you do, and what advice would you give younger athletes about the value of effort and hard work in sports? If I didn’t have sports, I don't know what I'd do. It’s a time for me to forget about everything else completely and just play and have fun-doesn’t matter if I’m stepping onto a soccer field, ice, or a diamond in the spring; I just want to go out there and do my best with the buddies I have shared the love of the game with for years.
MVU boys hockey coach Adam Fortin:
Garrett is an incredibly athletic goalie and might be one of the best skaters I've ever seen regarding his movement and speed. He's incredibly competitive in games, and he does a great job walking that line when keeping his emotions in check. We're trying to create a culture of competition within the team, and there's no bigger competition than there is in the net. Garrett has embraced that, competing hard for starts while also supporting his counterpart. That leadership and voice is incredibly important in the locker room, and he has taken on a strong leadership role. While Garrett has things to work on, so far this year, he's worked hard to put the feedback he receives into practice. He's had some really tough starts, but he has shaken them off really well, and the shutout performance he had is a testament to that. It was much deserved and really fun to watch!
