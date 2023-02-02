MVU senior, Garrett Fregeau scored his first and second varsity goals and tallied an assist in the Thunderbirds’ 5-0 shutout of Northfield on Jan. 21.
Q&A with Garrett Fregeau
What surprised you most competing as a skater rather than a goalie? What surprised me most skating out again after being in net for seven years was how different the game feels. It’s the same game but my role’s much different, and it took a little bit of getting used to. It was a decision I had to make based on where I felt I could help the team more, and I’m happy I did.
What was it like scoring your first two varsity goals, and who would you like to give a shout-out to for their help? I’d been trying hard to get one and when it finally happened it felt great. I would like to shout out Dalton Laplant for assisting both of my goals that game. Before the shift started he told me to get open, and he would find me, and that’s exactly what he did.
What three qualities have you most appreciated about this team? I think the overall positivity of this year is much better than last year. I like how we’re making the most out of what we have and having a good time while doing it.
MVU coach Adam Fortin: Garrett made the decision to skate out this year, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn't a little surprised. But Garrett’s been the epitome of what we ask of our upperclassmen to be. His on-ice play is only matched by his off-ice attitude, especially around physical fitness and supporting his younger teammates. He eats up a lot of ice out there, and out-works his opponents on almost every play. He’s reigned in the physical play (probably didn't help that as a goalie he got a little more special treatment in terms of physical contact) and has been a quiet contributor on the offensive side of the puck. We aren’t an offensively driven team, and we have to take offense from wherever we can get it. Garrett has quietly chipped in some points. Scoring his first and second goals ever in that Northfield game was a highlight for me this year. Garrett has worked so hard to hone his craft, and to see him get rewarded was really rewarding for me. I think what I’ve noticed more than all of that is that Garrett has been humbled with a new challenge, and we’ve seen the best version of himself both on and off the ice. He’s never worked harder, and he's never been more fun to be around. Garrett's work ethic is contagious, and my only hope is that others see what he’s accomplished in just a few months and push themselves to the level of commitment and effort that Garrett has.
