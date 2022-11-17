BFA-Fairfax senior Gabe Nyland-Funke was a powerful force for the BFA-Fairfax/LU Bullets football team, both in play and with his tireless energy and positive outlook.
Q&A with Gabe Nyland-Funke
What three things have you enjoyed most about playing for the Bullets? I've enjoyed the bond with my teammates, especially with Shaun (Gibson) and Cooper (Harvey) who've I've played with since I started playing football. The community makes things so special. People stopped me the week before the Championship to say they supported the team. Fairfax really cares about their football. I've also loved our coaching staff; the coaches aren't there just for the game; they care about all their players, and it shows.
What quality helped lead this team to success this year? Often, we weren't the bigger team, but the energy and intensity we brought led to our success.
How has your love for the game changed over your high school career? Shaun (Gibson) has been my best friend since elementary school, and he encouraged me to play. He wore me down, and I decided to play in the seventh grade. It was one of the best decisions I've made. In high school you learn to appreciate the game more, especially as a senior. My favorite part of football is the contact aspect; I'm not afraid even when most guys are bigger than me.
Bullets head football coach Craig Sleeman: Gabe is a kid who will do whatever the team needs. He was on track to be a fullback this year, but we needed him on our young line. We put him at guard because we needed the senior leadership. He didn't hesitate. When I needed a blocking running back after an injury, we moved Gabe to wing, and he did a great job there. He's our emotional captain; everyone on the team has a role, and that's his role. He amps his teammates up and gets them focused. It's hard to be an emotional leader if you don't have any skin in the game, but he's giving his all, and he's invested in what's going on. The kids see that, and he does that the best of anyone on the team.
