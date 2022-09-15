BFA-St. Albans freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra most likely surprised the Vermont high school running community on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Burlington Invitational. Lumbra had a breakout time in the second race of her high school career, running a 19:47 5K on the Hard'ack course. At the Essex Invitational, her first high school race, she ran a 21:02. The times at Hard'ack and Essex put Lumbra second on the BFA-St. Albans All-Time list for the Essex and Hard'ack courses.
Q&A with Kaitlyn Lumbra
What do you enjoy about running? It's one of my favorite hobbies; I like how it makes me feel, and I love my teammates, too. They're really fun, supportive, and encouraging, and they want you to do your best. I like running with the older girls because they make me work harder and are great people.
What have you enjoyed about racing in high school? I like the competition and competing against these amazing runners. They push me to work harder and be better. It felt really good running against some of the best runners in the state, and I was a little bit surprised (about how I placed) because they're really good and work really hard. I was very surprised by my time because when I was running, it felt very long. When I crossed the finish line, I didn't know my time. I was shocked when someone told me what I'd run.
What are you looking forward to this year? I'm looking forward to improving my running form, especially my arms--gaining control of them. I know that will make me a better runner.
Thank yous: I'd like to thank my coaches, Coach Mashtare, Coach Hurteau, and Coach Conrad, for helping me; I'd also like to thank my teammates. Finally, I'd like to thank my parents, Travis and Michelle, for always supporting me. When I started running, they bought me new sneakers and always pushed me to be my best. My dad always makes sure I'm 100 percent for races.
BFA-St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare: I knew Kaitlyn had a lot of talent after watching her run in junior high. She's developed more quickly than expected, which is great for her and the team. She loves running and racing, and you can see that. She loves competing, and she enjoys training. She has a good work ethic and a real joy in what she's doing.
*Loghan Hughes holds the course record at Essex with an 18:54 and ran an 18:40 at Hard'ack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.