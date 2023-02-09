BFA-Fairfax junior forward, Forest Skillman led the Bullets with 24 points against the Winooski Spartans on Jan. 31. The Bullets earned a 58-37 road win. Skillman has been a consistent contributor for the Bullets throughout the 2022-23 season.
Q&A with Forest Skillman
What will you remember most about the win over Winooski? I remember during the Winooski game our offense really came together and everyone was communicating and moving around.
What three things do you enjoy most about playing basketball? I enjoy playing defense, the people, and the competition.
How do your coaches help you and your teammates elevate your game? Our coaches are supportive, get us lots of reps, and have intense practices. I’m working on making them more intense.
BFA-Fairfax head coach Lee Tourville: Forest came into the BFA-Fairfax girls’ basketball program as an eighth grader playing on our JV team. Right from the beginning we knew we had a special player coming our way. Forest has a motor like none other. The expression of "emptying the tank" while on the floor describes Forest perfectly. Forest is now a junior captain this year and leads by example. What she’s done for our youth by demonstrating what hard work looks like during a practice or a game will definitely help this program now and well into the future.
We started handing out a new award last season, "Pitbull Award" which came about because of her. Forest draws the best offensive player to defend every game and loves the challenge. She works as hard in practice as she does in games, which helps each and everyone of her teammates every day.
I've had several Coaches this season share with me on how much they love how hard she works. Coach Geddes from Enosburg shared a great story about a play Forest did when we played them last week. She was trying to save a loose ball and went head first into their bench, and the first words out of her mouth to the Enosburg girls were, “Sorry and are you OK?” Meanwhile, everyone else in the gym was wondering if she was OK as she dusted herself off and continued playing as hard as always.
Forest’s performance at Winooski, with 24 pts and 12 rebounds, was a big reason why we were able to get a win that night. Her coaching staff and teammates are super happy Forest's hard work earned her the honor of Athlete of the Week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.