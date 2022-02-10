Q&A with Ethan Stefaniak
What did you most enjoy about getting the shutout for your team? I love knowing I’m helping my team out. They're always working hard trying to help me in net, so it feels great knowing I’m helping them as well. My defense played amazingly against St. Johnsbury, and I couldn’t thank them enough; they were a huge part of that shutout.
What about the goalie position do you love, and what do you find to be most challenging? I love the responsibility and hard work that comes with the position. I’m always working and putting in as much effort as possible to improve. I want to make sure I’m as good as I can possibly be for my team. It gets challenging when playing good teams, and I let in a few goals. It’s easy to get down on myself, but over the years, I’ve learned to keep my head up because my emotions and my composure can really impact the rest of my team.
How did your team elevate their game to get the win against St. Johnsbury? We started off strong in the first and made sure we didn’t let St. J’s physical game get to our heads. We faced some challenges in the third with penalties, but our penalty kill was fantastic. It was the best penalty kill I’ve seen all year from my team. They were a huge part in that win, and without them, I would have never gotten my shutout.
MVU coach Adam Fortin: We've known Ethan a long time, and his work ethic and dedication to the game and to the team is something about him that stands out. He works so hard on the little things, and sometimes seems robotic in the way that he makes saves. It becomes second nature to him, and a lot of that is just from his dedication to repetition of his angles, his rebounds, and his ability to set himself up for the next play. He's very composed, and that composure spreads to his teammates. It's easy as a team to be calm when your goalie is being calm.
