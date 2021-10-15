Ethan Mashtare
Bellows Free Academy St. Albans senior cross country runner Ethan Mashtare finished second in the Manhattan College Invitational in the Bronx, NY, on Saturday, Oct. 9, in a time of 13:03 in the 2K race. Overall, Ethan was 36th out of 1,019 racers. He’s now the fastest BFA St. Albans boy to run the Invite course by 50 seconds.
What was it like finishing second in such a prestigious race? “Finishing so high at a prestigious race felt amazing. The other guys and I worked so hard and we wanted to prove ourselves on the highest level. For me, I know I can compete with some of the top names in the Northeast and that was the goal entering this meet. And more importantly to show I’m capable of more than what I’ve been doing this season.”
What are three things that stood out to you about this race? “It felt so good to be racing out of state in competitive meets again (after staying in state due to COVID in 2020). During the middle of the race I realized this was my last chance to run this meet and I knew I had to make it count. That last thing that stood out to me was being there with my team, and how excited we were with finishing second and winning a trophy. These moments that we worked so hard for are something I’ll never forget.”
How will this race help you prepare for States in the coming weeks? “This race was the confidence booster I needed to keep myself going through the rest of the season. It got us all excited and ready to compete to win a state championship.”
Coach Mike Mashtare on Ethan: “What sets Ethan apart from other runners is his attention to detail and his consistency to that detail. He does all the little things to make himself better. After every workout and race he warms down, spends time stretching properly, hydrates, and takes in enough calories to support his body. His work ethic and focus on becoming better everyday is matched by few.
“Ethan has been a leader for this team since his freshman year. He encourages everyone to train over the summer and organizes team runs. He leads team huddles before races. The best quality he brings to the team is the example he sets every day at practice with his work ethic, and always setting a good example for the younger runners. He shows them every day that it takes hard work and consistency to be the best, that there are no shortcuts to success.
Let me know if you need anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.