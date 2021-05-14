ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, May 8, Ethan Mashtare broke the 46-year-old BFA St. Albans school record in the men’s 1500m.
What does it mean to you to break this long-standing record? ”Coming into the season, I didn’t think I’d be close to it. It feels great; I’ve been dreaming about this since I first got to high school. The long mornings and evenings have paid off. Forty-six years is a long time. It’s a good feeling to be the fastest person at BFA to run that time.”
I’ve heard Kevin Martell has been rooting for you to break his record? “I don’t know Kevin, but it’s nice to know the BFA community is cheering for me. I’m sure he’s sad to see his record gone, but he held it for a long time.”
Did you have a feeling it was coming based on your earlier races? “This meet was much more competitive, and I was hoping to race with the lead pack and get pulled along. I dug deeper in the last portion of the race. My dad called to me to get on my toes so I’d break the record. I’m glad he did!”
How have you improved your performance this season? “We came in with a positive mindset and a new training plan. My dad worked us extra hard. Sleep, eating well, running a lot more during the winter, and Nordic skiing this winter were all helpful. To see it pay off is good.”
You have a great group of runners surrounding you; how does that motivate you for races? “Knowing you have other fast guys on your heels makes you want to go faster. It’s good to have guys who push you in practice and who support you. Knowing they’re running fast really motivates me. Seeing how well our freshmen raced in the morning put me in a good mindest. It was good to see the training plan mindset.”
What are your goals for the remainder of the season? “There are still two records I’m closing in on--the 800m (two seconds) and the 3000m (half a second). I’ve got a lot of season left to work on those. I know I can break the school records, staying positive.”
How are you feeling about going into states, and what distances will you be running? “I’m feeling great, and my confidence level is off the charts. I’d love to touch a state title; there are a lot of good guys at states. Things will need to come together.”
What do you love about the sport, and how has your passion for running grown in the last year? “The atmosphere--everyone is so supportive. I love to compete and give it my all. I love to finish and to be there with some of my good friends, and I love training and racing at the highest level. I love training with my dad as a coach; we spend a lot of time together. Every race, I fall more in love with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.