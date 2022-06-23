BFA-St. Albans senior Ethan Mashtare has left an indelible mark on the school's running program. Recognizing his incredible achievements in three sports, we've named him a Legacy Athlete of the Week.
Q&A with Ethan Mashtare
What are you going to remember about your high school years competing for BFA-St. Albans? I'm going to remember the memories I've made with my teammates--the out of state trips, the times we fought through things, and being National Champions. I’ve done it all together with my teammates. Celebrating with them after we won as a team at Nationals is something I'm going to remember. It was so much better to get the win together after all we've been through.
What was it like running at Franklin Field? It was breathtaking and like a dream. The stadium was so huge, and I knew there had been so many professional runners who’d raced there.
What was it like to get the win with your dad (coach Mike Mashtare) at Nationals? When we won the 4x800m and broke the Vermont state record, Loghan (Hughes) said it was the loudest she'd ever heard him screaming. He was so excited!
What stands out to you about your incredible success as an athlete? I wouldn't have any success in high school without my dad, my coaches, and my teammates there to push me. Our goal was to make school history, leave our mark on high school running in Vermont, and to make history in Vermont. We were able to do that with a state record and a win at Nationals, and it was a good way to go out.
What do you enjoy about coaching young runners? I've always loved running, and I've found a love for coaching. I enjoy giving back to the younger generation, and I hope they will grow to have an interest like I do. The BFA-St. Albans track and field program has been growing, and I hope the younger generation can enjoy it and see how great it can be.
Ethan's career at BFA St. Albans
Cross Country: Ethan started cross country at 10 years old, racing at USA Junior Olympic events at the New England level, moving onto the Regional level and the National level, racing for the Green Mountain Athletic Association Junior racing team.
Freshman year: 38th in D1 States.
Sophomore year: eighth at the Essex Invite amongst some of the best Vermont had to offer.
Junior year: (Covid restrictions) fourth in the D1 States and sixth in the Meet of Champions at Hard'ack.
Senior year: helped his team to a tie for the D1 championship, which they lost on a tie-breaker. Sixth in D1 states.
Manchester, NH, Invitational: fastest BFA time on the course, placing eighth this year. In his freshman year, he placed eighth in the freshman race and has BFA's best time ever for a freshman.
Manhattan College Invitational: best time for BFA and placed second (fall 2021). He has the first and third best times for middle school at Manhattan, and his time of 6:30.50 puts him on the Manhattan Top 15 List All-Time at 13th.
Eastbay Regional Championships: 50th in the super-competitive Championship race.
Nordic Skiing
Freshman year: placed 27th in Classic and 34th in Freestyle.
Sophomore year: 12th in Classic, and was part of the Vermont U 16 team, which went on to win the Eastern Championship.
Junior year: (COVID restrictions) sixth in Classic and 16th in Freestyle at states. Eighth in Classic and 28th in Freestyle.
Senior year: eighth in Classic
Indoor Track
School records: 800m 2:10.4, 1500m 4:04.40, 1600m 4:22.43, Mile 4:23.96, 3000m 9:04.54. He's third All-Time in the 4x400m 4:01.0, third 2 Mile 10:03.77, second 3200m 9:59.20, second 1000m 2:43.11, and fifth All Time 600m 1:37.61.
States: third in the 1500m at 4:07.65 and 3000m at 9:04.45.
New Englands: 10th in the mile in 4:23.96 and 20th in the two-mile, at 10:11.85.
New Balance Indoor Nationals: 24th in the Rising Stars Mile in 4:27.50 and 37th in the Rising Stars two-mile in 10:03.77.
Outdoor Track
School Records: 800m 1:54.18 (second fastest Vermont boy ever), 1500m 3:52.80 (second-fastest time ever run by a Vermont boy) 3000m 8:55.75, 4X800m 8:03.35, CO-ED 4X400m 4:04.56, 4X1600m 21:13.1, Distance Medley Relay 10:26.08.
National Championships: Rising Stars Championship and Vermont State Record in the boys’ Distance Medley Relay and a National title in the boys’ 4x800m Rising Stars Championship Division as well as a Vermont State Record.
Coach Mike Mashtare: Ethan is a very goal-driven individual; he sets high goals for himself and strives to improve those around him. He takes pride in being prepared to race his best every time he toes a start line. His belief in his running talent is why he has such a sudden decrease in times. He believes he has a shot at winning and breaking records. Another trait that has helped make him successful is his attention to detail. He does a proper warm-up before every run or race, always does a cool down, and has increased his flexibility with attention to properly stretching daily. His leadership will truly be missed; he leads everything, gets everyone motivated, and sets high standards for himself and his teammates to follow.
