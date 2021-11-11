Enosburg Hornets' goalkeeper Ethan Jackson helped seal the boys' varsity D3 soccer state championship after putting on the performance of his career against Green Mountain Union on Saturday, Nov. 6.
What was it like winning the title with this team? I've been playing with some of these seniors since I was in the first grade. A lot of our success has come from great communication--being helpful and telling people where to position themselves. Our last three playoff games were against amazing teams; I'm so proud of how my guys played the Winooski team, and the Championship game was crazy! That win was the payout for four years of dedication.
Do you have a memorable moment from the state championship? Falling on my neck and swan diving into the ground at the championship stands out. The last thing I remember was jumping for the ball (at the same time as the Green Mountain player). I had so much pressure on me; it was scary. I was battered and bruised so badly after that game; it was probably the most physical game I've ever played.
What did you enjoy about competing in the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association All-State Game? That was one of the most fun games I've played in. It was so much fun to play with all those guys from other schools and see all the different play styles. I was really grateful for that experience.
Enosburg goalie coach Rich Ross:
How satisfying is it to see a goalie perform in a championship game as Ethan did? As a coach, it's very satisfying and validating that what you're doing is working. It also validates my belief in his abilities. I've always known he had the talent and mental and physical toughness to perform at that level.
What qualities does Ethan bring to this team, and how has he grown over the years? Ethan brings a great attitude and great work ethic. He has shown up from day one ready to work hard and learn. Ethan has worked extremely hard to get where he is and has grown into a very talented keeper.
What will you remember most about Ethan's performance in the championship game? The kid stood on his head and kept us in that game when we could have easily been out of it in the first half. He displayed some real toughness, both mental and physical, out there on Saturday. That was the best performance of his career, and I couldn’t be prouder of him and his effort.
Enosburg head coach Randy Swainbank:
What did you think of Ethan's performance in the championship game?
In soccer, just like hockey, you don't win a championship unless you have outstanding goalkeeping in addition to other factors. On Saturday, our defenders and Ethan were under pressure from the opening whistle. It took a while for us to sort things out and find our legs. Ethan made key saves throughout the game that kept Green Mountain off the scoreboard until late in the game. Every time he made a save, I think it gave the boys that little boost of confidence we needed to start playing ourselves into the game. Some of the saves he made were outstanding.
What qualities of Ethan's stand out to you? Ethan is a great team player. He brings a great attitude and work ethic every day. He's worked with our backup keeper Silas Kane and goalkeeper coach Rich Ross for the past three years and improved tremendously in that time.
What will you remember most about Ethan's performance in the championship game? Without Ethan's performance on Saturday, we probably don't bring home the trophy. Late in the game, he took a hit when he was exposed in the air and landed hard on his neck and back. Silas came in and made a couple of key saves, and Ethan quickly recovered and was able to re-enter and finish off the game. Green Mountain made a furious comeback in the last 15 minutes, and Ethan didn't get rattled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.