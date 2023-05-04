BFA-St. Albans lacrosse player Ethan Audy led the Bobwhites’ offense in three games over the week of April 22 to 29. Audy tallied three goals and three assists in the win against Spaulding, three goals two assists in the win against Mount Mansfield Union, and two goals two assists in the loss to Woodstock. Audy had 13 goals and seven assists at the midpoint of the season.
Q&A with Ethan Audy
What did you enjoy most about the team's success this past week? It was nice to string together a few wins this past week to give us some momentum heading into the second half of the season. Everyone was having fun out on the field no matter the conditions: rain, mud, wind, sun, we were all just enjoying the game. Both of our wins last week were on the road. The bus rides back were fun, everyone was in good spirits, joking around, singing, and having a good time. The rides back were a great way to celebrate our wins as a team and we were definitely rewarded for all of our hard work.
What three positive qualities does this team possess that stand out to you? Compete level, Motivation, and Resiliency
What do you feel has contributed to your success on offense this season? This season I’ve felt more confident and relaxed on the field, which is greatly due to my teammates and coaches. My teammates have made my job much easier, especially on attack with Noah Earl and Jae Allen. Noah, Jae, and the midfielders do a lot of work on offense, dodging from X or up top, and then they draw a man and I get to the open space and get fed the ball. All I have to do is put it in the back of the net. Same goes for me, I know when I’m dodging or pushing the net, one my guys are working to the open space. We all make each other's job easier. This has made me more competitive and hungry. I know if I get to the open space or set up for a dodge that my teammates will feed me the ball or clear out, so I can take the ball to the net which could lead to a scoring opportunity. Believing in myself and just taking what is given to me has allowed me to relax and stay calm, and I'm excited to see what the rest of the year will bring for the team.
Bobwhite coach Nohea King: Ethan Audy is the definition of a Bobwhite. Ethan comes to work each and every day to make himself and team mates better. When Audy steps onto the field the level of play elivates due to his energy and desire to win. He has the ability to put the team's needs before his own which is hard to come by. Not only does Ethan put the right foot forward on the field but also leads by example off the field as he is involved with numerous extracurricular activities like BFA’s Athletic leadership Council as well as National Business Honor Society. We are proud to have such good role models as part of our program.
