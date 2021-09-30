After playing three years as a defender, Enosburg High School soccer player and senior Dana Elkins moved to striker. Elkins scored seven goals in four games, including a hattrick.
Q&A with Dana
What have you enjoyed about being a striker? "I enjoy the support from my team; they have so much confidence in me. It's good to help my team out."
Were you surprised by the hattrick? "I was so surprised. It's my last year, and Zoe (McGee) and I were getting emotional."
What are your goals for the season? "I love to see the team bond getting stronger through the season. I'd like to keep the winning streak going, and a state championship would be nice."
What do you enjoy about playing for your Enosburg coach, Renee Pattee? "Renee knows us on a special level. She's a very caring person, and we all thank her for putting time and effort into our team."
Q&A with Enosburg girls varsity soccer coach Renee Pattee
What about Dana’s play caused you to move her to striker this season?
"I'd been hesitant to put Dana back on defense; I didn’t want her to lose her senior year due to another knee injury. We talked after the MVU game about having her be our striker; she never hesitated and said she would love to try. Her first game up front was against Vergennes; she got her first goal and hasn’t given up."
How does Dana help elevate the game? "Dana’s a versatile player who's always willing to learn something new; she's very skilled with the ball and very fast. She's one of our captains this year because of her leadership and willingness to learn. She's very quiet, and she's one of those players who steps up and comes from out of nowhere; not many times does she get beat. I’ve had the privilege to help coach her these last three years, and can’t wait to see what she does the rest of the season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.