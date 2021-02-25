ENOSBURG — Emily Adams, a junior at Enosburg, has come out with big numbers this basketball season, scoring 21 points against Middlebury and 19 points against DI competitor Mount Mansfield Union.
Facing the giants: “MMU killed us last year, so it was a great win for us. They’re a good DI team, and we focused on taking our time with the ball,” said Adams.
“They had an aggressive press, and they were tall and lanky. When we started moving the ball around, and that really helped. We also had good defense. Those things won us the game.”
How has your game changed since last season? “A lot of seniors who graduated were people I looked up to who played a huge role in our scoring. Coming up and being a captain and a point guard, I had to step it up for my team.”
Are you nervous about your role this year? “I’ve been on this team for two years, and the nerves are past me. Now that experience fuels me to get better,” said Adams.
What are you enjoying about this year’s team? We had a rough game in Middlebury, but we got the win, and we never played timid against MMU. We work hard, have fun, and we never give up.”
What’s different this year? “I’ve played with a lot of the MVU girls on different teams, and it’s sad not to be able to play against them this. It’s fun to see people grow, and there’s a respect that comes from playing against each other for a while.”
