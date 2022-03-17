Q&A with Emily Adams
Emily Adams, a senior forward for the Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team, led the team in scoring and rebounds throughout the regular season. A four-year varsity player, Adams was an impact player throughout high school.
What will you remember most about playing for Enosburg? I’ll remember the constant support from the team and community. There’s really no other way to describe it other than family. Whether you have a good game or a bad game there’s always your team bringing you back up in the locker room, a crowd of students greeting you as you come out high fiving you saying you did good, and then a ton of parents telling you ‘good game’ as you go to find your own in the sea of people. We always have a really good fan turnout whether it’s a home game or away game which really shows how much the Enosburg community cares and supports us young athletes.
What about this season stands out as you look back? The team's hard work and dedication. We had a special group of girls this year that really gave it their all. They put their hearts out on the floor every game, and that’s all you can ever ask for from a team. We had a few rough games in the middle of our season, and instead of putting our heads down and staying in that lull we picked it back up and went to win a few more hard games before the season ended. We didn’t make it as far as we had wanted, but making it to Barre is a huge accomplishment and with the intensity and hard work the team brought to every practice we all definitely deserved that fun experience.
What do you love about the game of basketball and how did it shape your high school experience? My love for basketball definitely revolves around the aspect of a team. Basketball creates a group of girls who all have an interest in the sport and get to spend time together. That can either go really good or really bad and thankfully at Enosburg I have had nothing but good experiences from it. Each year I felt more and more connected with my team and felt more and more like family. The bond makes basketball so much more fun. You can really trust each other on the floor. It helps the flow of the game, and I think it was one of the reasons for our success. It’s really nice seeing your teammates in the hallways and around school, and you always know that if you ever are in trouble or need anything you have 10 other girls in the school that will help you. Basketball has made my high school career something I will remember and cherish forever with all the fun memories and amazing friendships that will last a lifetime.
Enosburg girls basketball coach Gary Geddes: Emily’s growth as a basketball player and person has been a pleasure to watch. She’s become a well rounded ball player, and she has a great attitude and is always willing to help out her teammates which makes her a good leader. Anyone who has ever seen her play knows that she leaves everything on the floor. She’s represented Enosburg well and will be tough to replace.
